NA speaker takes up issue of stranded Pakistanis in Kuwait with ministers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has raised the voice of the Pakistani expatriates stranded in Kuwait for their smooth repatriation to Pakistan due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with the concerned ministers.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar took up the matter with the ministers for aviation and interior as well as special assistant to PM for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development for opening up special flight operations from and to Kuwait on weekly basis.

In wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a significant size of Pakistani expatriates stranded in Kuwait intends to return to their home country and are constantly demanding regular operation of special flights from and to Kuwait for smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistani expatriates in that country.

Furthermore, there is also sizeable number of expatriates who are stranded in Pakistan and desire to return to the country of their residence and in absence of regional passport offices in their zones, they travel long journeys for renewal of their travel documents.

The National Assembly speaker, therefore, in order to alleviate the sufferings of the expatriates, took the matter of the regional passport offices with the minister for interior for expanding the network of regional passport offices so that the genuine grievances of the poor expatriates could be appropriately addressed.

Likewise, the matter of regular special flights operation from and to Kuwait has been taken up with the ministries for aviation and overseas Pakistanis so that the smooth repatriation of the expatriates could be ensured.