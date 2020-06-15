Man dies of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A patient died of coronavirus at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday, official said.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah told the media the new victim to Covid-19 was Khan Zeb who was a resident of the Swabi district.

The man was receiving treatment at the CMH for coronavirus and lost battle to the viral infection on Sunday.

A total of 30 people from the Nowshera district have died of Covid-19 so far. Up to 17 people from Nowshera died of coronavirus in other districts of the country.