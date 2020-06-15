Man shot dead

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a carpenter when he was going for his work in Dagi Jadid area in the district on Sunday.Iftikhar Ali, a resident of Nabi village, told the police that he received a phone call that unknown armed motorcyclist had shot and injured his brother Taj Wali, who was a carpenter, near Dagi Jadid bridge.

People of the area rushed him to the Pabbi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered the case and started investigation.