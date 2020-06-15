NZ protesters take knee outside US consulate

WELLINGTON: Thousands of people took the knee outside the US consulate in Auckland on Sunday as New Zealanders demonstrated for a second week to support the Black Lives Matter movement and highlight local discrimination issues.

As Michael Jackson´s "They Don´t Care About Us" played in the background, the protesters chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Ain´t no power like the power of the people, because the power of the people don´t stop".

In Wellington, more than 2,000 people marched on parliament after gathering in the city centre to hear speeches on racial bias within the police, New Zealand´s high Maori imprisonment rates and the push to remove statues of colonisers.

The city of Hamilton has already torn down a statue of the colonial military commander it was named after following threats from anti-racism protesters to topple the bronze sculpture of Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton, who they accused of murder.

The protests are part of a worldwide movement following the killing in the United States of African-American man George Floyd who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for several minutes. "George Floyd doesn´t have any more breaths left, it´s our job to ensure that wasn´t in vain," social justice activist Julia Whaipooti told the crowd in Auckland.