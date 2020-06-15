‘Anti-people agenda of IMF imposed’ through 2020-21 budget, allege labour leaders

Labour groups said in a joint statement on Saturday that the IMF’s anti-people economic agenda had been imposed through the new budget by the current government.

Nasir Mansoor, secretary general of the National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan (NTUF), and Zahra Akbar Khan, general secretary of the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), said in the statement: “This is the IMF budget, on behalf of the IMF representatives and for the IMF. It is a recipe for imposing an unbearable burden on the economically oppressed people, and has been completely rejected by the people of Pakistan, especially the working class.”

They said that in the budget of Rs7.137 trillion, neither the salaries of the federal employees nor the pensions of the retired employees had been increased. The minimum wage for workers in the federally administered industrial, financial and other enterprises had not been increased, either, they said, adding that the working class had been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis, but there was no relief for this vulnerable section of society.

The proposed anti-people federal budget is also guiding the provincial governments to ensure that they would also take anti-people measures in their budgets, they remarked.

“It’s very unfortunate that in this budget, the amount of state subsidies has been reduced by 48 per cent as compared to last year, which has been reduced from Rs350 billion to Rs209 billion. The development budget has also been slashed to Rs650 billion.”

According to government figures, about 17.5 million workers may lose their jobs due to the coronavirus epidemic, but only Rs200 billion have been set aside for their financial support, which is a terrible joke with millions of working class families, said the statement.

Labour representatives said that on the one hand, the government was saying that the budget was a tax-free budget, while on the other hand, it had set a target of collecting 6.57 trillion rupees in revenue for the new financial year, which was a clear indication that more money would be stolen from the pockets of the people and more burden of inflation would be imposed on the people.

“The budget prepared by the IMF has not spared any sector of life, at a time when oil and liquefied natural gas prices have fallen around the world. The government should have provided gas and electricity at subsidised or lower rates so as to boost exports and local production. Unfortunately, the government has drastically reduced the subsidy on energy from Rs24 billion to Rs10 billion. The result will be a complete collapse of the industrial sector, especially textiles and garments.”

The labour leaders said that the government had not restored the “zero rating” system for the five major export sectors, including textiles and garments, leather, sports goods, surgical and carpet weaving, and had further endangered workers’ employment and export industry. These anti-development measures would not only reduce the much-needed foreign exchange, but also put millions out of work. This situation would lead to further economic, social and political turmoil.

They labour leaders said that in a situation where the lives of millions of citizens were in grave danger due to the caronavirus, the current budget had completely ignored the health sector. While it was imperative that the health sector be given the highest priority and huge sums of money be allocated for public health projects, the government had allocated only Rs20 billion for the health sector, while the government had spent on non-productive expenditure, especially on defence which stood at 1.2 trillion rupees, an increase of 12 per cent as compared to the last financial year.

On the one hand, the government was shedding tears of grief over the loss of jobs and wages for labourers, while on the other hand, it was proposing to privatise 43 national institutions, which would result in lay-offs of millions of workers. This has been started in the form of forced dismissals of 9,350 employees from the Pakistan Steel Mills, they said.

They further said that despite the announcement of deferral of foreign loans globally, it was unreasonable to set aside Rs2.94 trillion in the new budget for the repayment of these loans. The money could be used for public welfare projects, development, health care and unemployment benefits, they said and demanded that the salaries of all public and private employees and pensions of retired employees should be increased in proportion to inflation, the amount allocated for development of health, education and public welfare should be equal to defence expenditure, social security for all citizens under universal social security scheme, foreign loans should be denied and this money should be spent on the development of the people.

The privatisation process of public entities should be stopped immediately, the dismissed employees of all public and private institutions, including steel mills, should be reinstated, and the “zero rating” for the export sectors should be restored. State subsidies should be restored, the sales tax on food items should be abolished and prices of medicines should be reduced by 50 per cent.