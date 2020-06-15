Man, brother held for torturing stepdaughters

Police on Sunday arrested a man along with his brother for torturing two stepdaughters within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

According to the police, 12-year-old Maryam registered a complaint with the police against Abdul Qadir, her stepfather, and Abdul Qadir’s brother, Roshan, for torturing her and her younger sister.

According to SHO Humayun Ahmed, the girl’s mother, namely Shagufta, married Abdul Qadir after her first husband died. The police said after the registration of the complaint, they arrested Abdul Qadir and his brother and initiated further investigations, while the children were sent to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Smuggling bid

The Manghopir police foiled a smuggling bid of 10,000 litres of diesel. According to the police, the smuggled diesel was being transferred to Karachi in two trucks. After a tip-off, the police said, they intercepted the two trucks and seized 10,000 litres of diesel hidden in them. The police said the sized diesel oil would be handed over to the Customs.