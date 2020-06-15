13-year-old among three dead in mishaps

A teenage boy died in a road crash that occurred within the limits of New Karachi police station on Sunday. According to the police, the accident took place when a speedy truck hit the victim close to his residence.

The police the boy died on the spot and his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial (ASH) for medico-legal formalities. The body was later handed over to the family for burial. The police said the deceased was identified as 13-year-old Wasif, who was the resident of the same area.

The police have impounded the truck while the driver managed to escape. A case has been registered against the truck driver. Separately, a man died after falling from the rooftop of a residential building in the Yasinabad area.

According to the Azizabad police station, the body moved to the ASH for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Ibrar, son of Omar. The police said it was yet to be ascertained if the victim ended his life by jumping from the building or accidentally fell from the rooftop.

Meanwhile, a man died after his throat was slit by a kite string near the Zeenat Square in Liaquatabad. The man was taken to the ASH where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Bilal, son of Raju Khan. Police said a case had been registered against unidentified persons and further investigations were underway.