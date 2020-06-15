15 more dead as another 2,287 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

Fifteen more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 2,287 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 831.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 11,197 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,287 people, or 20.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said the provincial government has so far conducted 298,332 tests, which have resulted in 53,805 positive cases, which means that 18 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.5 per cent. He said that 27,368 patients are currently under treatment: 25,483 in self-isolation at home, 96 at isolation centres and 1,789 at hospitals. He added that 573 patients are in critical condition, of whom 80 are on life support.

Shah said that 1,219 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 25,606, which shows a 47.6 per cent recovery rate.

He said that out of the 2,287 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,499 (or 65.5 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 418 of the new patients belong to District South, 369 to District East, 242 to District Central, 185 to District Korangi, 163 to District West and 122 to District Malir.

The chief executive said Sukkur has reported 68 new cases, Khairpur 49, Hyderabad 44, Ghotki 39, Matiari 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Larkana 22, Sanghar 20, Mirpurkhas 15, Kashmore 14, Jamshoro 13, Sujawal 10, Thatta eight, Shikarpur and Dadu seven each, Badin four, Umerkot and Naushehroferoze three each, and Kambar and Jacobabad one each.

He again urged the people of the province to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government, which include wearing masks while out of the house and avoiding crowds.