ARL clarifies petrol shortages

Rawalpindi : Attock Refinery Limited in reference to the reports circulating in the print and electronic media regarding shortages of petrol especially North of the country and refuted some elements maligning Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in this context, says a press release.

At the very outset, ARL strongly refutes the above impression as overall share of ARL in country motor gasoline supplies in less than 5% and has marginal impact on the country level. ARL being located in the North of the country is the only refinery processing 100% indigenous crude and has been playing a proactive role and supporting government efforts by providing non-stop fuels supplies to the OMCs.

The spread of COVID-19 has a meltdown effect on the refinery sector in Pakistan in the shape of reduced sales & steep decline of petroleum product prices due to lock downs resulting into huge inventory losses.

Three out of country’s five refineries were forced to shut-down in March/April 2020 due to low demand of petroleum products in the country for which the government in good faith temporarily put a ban on imports as OMCs had sufficient stocks.

The total inventory losses of the refining sector in Pakistan due to COVID 19 in March & April 2020 alone stands at about Rs34 billion. The combined financial losses of four refineries in the country stands at Rs.47 Billion for the last two financial years i.e. 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 (July 2019 to March 2020). On top of it, the refineries for the month of June 2020 alone are losing about Rs17 per litre on sale and production of each litre of motor gasoline, yet providing the same only in national interests.

Due to these reasons, the refineries are forced to operate at low throughput. All these facts have been brought into the knowledge of the government and its urgent support has been sought to ensure sustainability of refinery operations. It must be noted that refineries should be enabled to run at 100% capacity to reduce reliance on imports.

Instead of a blame game approach, there is dire need to review and analyze underlying reasons for present shortages of petrol in the country and look for a long term sustainable solution which includes revision of Downstream Petroleum Policy- the last one having being issued in 1997, fortnightly pricing, bailout package for the refineries and creating a conducive business environment in the country otherwise similar situation could arise with more severity in future.