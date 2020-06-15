Traffic jams irk residents of Pindora

Rawalpindi : Traffic jams witnessed in densely thick populated area of Pindora has made the lives of the residents a living hell, due to lack of planning and massive encroachments on both sides of the road.

The residents of the area have appealed to the authorities concerned to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area.

Raja Nasir, a university student, said that the traffic jams have made their life a hell because it not only increases their petrol expenditures, but it often leads into inordinate delays for them to reach their destinations.

Malik Waheed said that sometimes it becomes so painful that he thought it would have been better to leave a car with traffic warden and went home on foot.

He was of the view that the step-motherly treatment with dwellers of the area should be stopped, as they were given hopes of ease in traffic problems, but an ill-planned and encroachment hurdles further added to their miseries.