‘Dreams cannot be quarantined’

Islamabad : ‘Unprecedented circumstances provide unprecedented opportunities for innovation.’ This sentence aptly wrapped up the efforts of the Principal of Sheikh Zayed International Academy (SZIA) Wafaa Abdul Ghaffar and the sterling support of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, to mark the accomplishment of IB-DP2 students.

SZIA commemorated the success of the graduating class of 2019-2020 at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in a novel fashion to make the day indelible for the students amid restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clad in graduation gowns, caps, masks, gloves and face shields, students of IB-DP2 gathered in their private cars festooned with balloons and banners in a convoy headed by the Principal’s car at the UAE Embassy. To ensure social distancing, they were instructed to remain in their private cars and briefly exit individually to receive certificates of accomplishment from the Ambassador.

To remind graduates of their ethical and professional responsibilities, Wafaa took a Graduation Pledge from the students, who stood three metres apart, keeping safe distance. The students pledged to be principled, open-minded and caring, to uphold to help this world become a better place, and to use their knowledge and logic to make decisions and choices for the best of humanity.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi congratulated the ‘SZIA GRADS’ for the achievement of a momentous milestone. He urged them to stand out as role models for others, to shine, be successful in their future pursuits, and to stay connected to the school that has imparted such high standard of education.

The ceremony concluded with a photo session of the graduates with the Principal and cutting of a uniquely designed cake, prepared specially for the occasion.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the graduates to celebrate their success and remember that no matter how dismaying the current circumstances may seem, the future will be promising.