Islamabad: Former senior judge Peshawar High court and Chairman Service Tribunal Justice Shah Abdul Rasheed breathed his last in Islamabad. He was 96.

The author of Muslim Family Law in 1964, Justice Shah Abdul Rasheed has served Pakistan bureaucracy since independence. He attained his LLB degree from Aligarh Muslim University just before independence and joined Civil Service year after. He has been hailed and respected by all as a career bureaucrat. Justice Shah Abdul Rasheed was uncle of ‘The News’ sports correspondent, Abdul Mohi Shah.