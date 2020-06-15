close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Obituary

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Islamabad: Former senior judge Peshawar High court and Chairman Service Tribunal Justice Shah Abdul Rasheed breathed his last in Islamabad. He was 96.

The author of Muslim Family Law in 1964, Justice Shah Abdul Rasheed has served Pakistan bureaucracy since independence. He attained his LLB degree from Aligarh Muslim University just before independence and joined Civil Service year after. He has been hailed and respected by all as a career bureaucrat. Justice Shah Abdul Rasheed was uncle of ‘The News’ sports correspondent, Abdul Mohi Shah.

Latest News

More From Islamabad