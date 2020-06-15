Money laundering bid foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man involved in money laundering and recovered Rs66,750,000 from him at M-1 Motorway Islamabad here on Sunday, the spokesman for ANF said.
The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Ghaffar s/o Sahar Gul Khan, a resident of Peshawar, who was held by the ANF during course of action. The ANF also recovered Rs66,750,000 from his vehicle Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no C-HR AME 075 ICT. Furthermore, the accused has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal proceedings.