Money laundering bid foiled

Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man involved in money laundering and recovered Rs66,750,000 from him at M-1 Motorway Islamabad here on Sunday, the spokesman for ANF said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Ghaffar s/o Sahar Gul Khan, a resident of Peshawar, who was held by the ANF during course of action. The ANF also recovered Rs66,750,000 from his vehicle Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no C-HR AME 075 ICT. Furthermore, the accused has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal proceedings.