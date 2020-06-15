close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 15, 2020

Money laundering bid foiled

Islamabad

A
APP
June 15, 2020

Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man involved in money laundering and recovered Rs66,750,000 from him at M-1 Motorway Islamabad here on Sunday, the spokesman for ANF said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Ghaffar s/o Sahar Gul Khan, a resident of Peshawar, who was held by the ANF during course of action. The ANF also recovered Rs66,750,000 from his vehicle Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no C-HR AME 075 ICT. Furthermore, the accused has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal proceedings.

Latest News

More From Islamabad