PIMS to be disinfected twice a day

Islamabad : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) has decided to carry out disinfection through spray of premises of Pakistan Institute of the Medical Sciences (PIMS) twice on daily basis.

Talking to management of PIMS, the AKFP Islamabad President, Hamid Athar Malik said doctors and paramedical staff were front line soldiers in fight against COVID-19. Therefore, he said it was also necessary that hospital staff also remained safe from any infection.

Engineer Tahseen Khalid who is incharge Al Khidmat spray team said so far they have carried out spray at 1,238 hospitals and 56,525 mosques, Imambargahs, churches and other worship places across the country.