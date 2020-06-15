Twin cities record highest tally with 875 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : For the first time in this region of the country, over 870 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in a single day setting a new record for highest number of patients confirmed positive in a day since the outbreak hit the region while at least nine confirmed patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have lost their lives taking death toll to 200.

Earlier, on June 7, as many as 787 new patients were tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in a day while in last 24 hours, a total of 875 new patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region after which the number of patients so far confirmed from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 11000.

To date, a total of 11012 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities which means that every 13th patient being tested positive from Pakistan belongs to this region of the country and similarly every 13th death being caused by COVID-19 in the country is from this region as out of 2632 deaths so far reported from Pakistan, 200 are from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the virus claimed four more lives in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 75 while five more patients belonging to Rawal Town, Cantonment Board area, Kahuta and Taxila of Rawalpindi district died of the disease at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi institute of Urology taking death toll from the district to 125.

In last 24 hours, another 771 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 7934, of which 1671 patients have so far recovered.

On Sunday, there were 6188 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 104 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 3078 of which a total of 1697 patients have achieved cure while as many as 391 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

At present, as many as 864 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district, he said. Another 2852 suspects of the disease are under quarantine at their homes while to date a total of 1147 persons have been relieved after completing 14-day quarantine period, he added.