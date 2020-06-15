Pope appeals for end to Libyan civil war

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for both sides in the Libyan civil war to seek peace, urging the international community to facilitate talks and protect refugees and migrants he said were victims of cruelty.

In an impassioned plea during his noon address in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he was pained by the situation in Libya, which has had no stable central authority since dictatorMuammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011.For more than five years Libya has had rival parliaments andgovernments in the east and the west, with streets oftencontrolled by armed groups and sporadic fighting.