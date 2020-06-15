Virus survivor gets $1.1m hospital bill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON, United States: A 70-year-old American man who nearly died of COVID-19 has been billed a heart-stopping $1.1 million for his hospital expenses, media reported. Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern city on March 4, and stayed for 62 days — at one point coming so close to death that nurses held up the phone so his wife and children could say goodbye. But he recovered and was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff — only to receive a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04, he told the newspaper.