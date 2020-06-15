close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
AFP
June 15, 2020

Quake strikes Turkey, 3 hurt

World

AFP
June 15, 2020

ISTANBUL: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, injuring three people after two observation towers collapsed, officials said. The towers´ collapse left three security guards with injuries, the local governor´s office said in a statement. The epicentre of the quake which hit at 1424 GMT was the village of Kaynarpinar, it added.

