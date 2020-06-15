London police arrest man for urinating on memorial

LONDON: British police said Sunday they had arrested a man suspected of urinating beside a memorial to an officer slain in a 2017 terror attack, during protests in central London on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said the 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of “outraging public decency” after presenting himself at a police station in Essex, northeast of London, where he remained in custody. The Met launched an investigation after a photo posted on social media appeared to show a man urinating next to the memorial to Keith Palmer, the police officer killed in the 2017 terror attack outside parliament.

The urinating incident is thought to have occurred Saturday during violent clashes involving self-styled “patriots” backed by far-right groups who had gathered to counter anti-racism protesters in central London. Police said Sunday it arrested 113 people in total, for a range of offences including violent disorder and assault on officers, while 23 officers suffered minor injuries. Television footage showed some agitators throwing punches, bottles and smoke bombs at officers as well as scuffling with rival protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.