B’desh lecturer charged over Facebook virus post

DHAKA: A Bangladesh university lecturer has been charged under controversial digital security laws for allegedly mocking an ex-health minister who died of coronavirus, the latest in a string of arrests over social media posts about the epidcemic. The detention late Saturday of Sirajum Munira, 28, came after former health minister Mohammad Nasim died of the virus.

There is growing concern about the spread of the virus across the impoverished country, which has been re-opening after a lockdown despite rising new cases. Activists say internet laws are being used to suppress criticism of the government’s handling the epidemic. “She posted a derogatory comment on the death of Mohammad Nasim. She mocked a dead person,” local police chief Rabiul Islam told AFP.