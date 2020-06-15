Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW: Russia will soon be in a position to counter hypersonic arms deployed by other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, adding that Moscow was ahead of the United States in developing new types of weapons.

Hypersonic glide vehicles can steer an unpredictable course and manoeuvre sharply as they approach impact. They also follow a much flatter and lower trajectory than ballistic missiles.Washington and Moscow have been expanding their defence capabilities as some Cold War-era arms control agreements collapsed during worsening of Russia’s ties with the West.

Last year Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles, while the Pentagon has a goal of fielding hypersonic capabilities in the early to mid-2020s. “It’s very likely that we will have means to combat hypersonic weapons by the time the world’s leading countries have such weapons,” Putin was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview that Russia has been more successful in dealing with the coronavirus than the United States. He contrasted the situations in the two countries, saying in Russia, “We are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States it isn´t happening that way.

“I think the problem is that group interests, party interests are put higher than the interests of the whole of society and the interests of the people,” he said. In Russia, however, he argued, the government and regional leaders work “as one team” and do not differ from the official line. “I doubt anyone in the government or the regions would say ´we´re not going to do what the government says, what the president says, we think it´s wrong,´” Putin said of the virus strategy. He boasted that when the northern Caucasus region of Dagestan suffered particularly hard from the virus, “the whole country rallied to help”. Russia has so far reported 6,948 COVID-19 fatalities, a fraction of the US total of 115,436 deaths.

Putin condemns ‘mayhem and rioting’ at US anti-racism protests: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday criticised anti-racism protests in the United States for sparking crowd violence, in his first comments on the issue. “If this fight for natural rights, legal rights, turns into mayhem and rioting, I see nothing good for the country,” Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television to be broadcast in full Sunday evening. “We have never supported this,” he said. The Russian leader stressed he supported black Americans’ struggle for equality, calling this “a long-standing problem of the United States”.