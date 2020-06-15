Napoli edge Milan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Dries Mertens fired Napoli to the Italian Cup final after netting the goal which gave his side a 2-1 aggregate semi-final win over Inter Milan and made him the soccer club’s all-time top scorer.
Napoli will face Juventus in Wednesday’s final in Rome thanks to Belgium forward Mertens, who slotted home his 122nd goal for Napoli four minutes before half-time to make the score 1-1 on the night and give them overall victory after a 1-0 first-leg win at the San Siro in February.
Christian Eriksen had levelled the tie for Inter straight from a corner in the second minute and the away side continued to dominate the first half, but Mertens ended a lightning counter-attack to put the hosts through at the Stadio San Paolo. Mertens, 33, overtakes Marek Hamsik and moves seven clear of Diego Maradona, who scored 115 goals in all competitions.