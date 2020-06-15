Pakistan to compete in World Cycling

BBy Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will compete in the World Cycling Championship to be held in Switzerland in September.

Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah has confirmed that all the units have been directed to prepare cyclists for selection trials to be held in the last week of July.

“Yes, we have decided to take part in the World Cycling Championship to be held in September this year in Switzerland. We are planning to compete in the individual time trial event. All those cyclists achieving 45km per hour speed mark will be considered for trials. The dates and final venue for the trials will be intimated later,” Azhar Shah said. He called on units to evolve required SOPs to conduct training and practice of cyclists. “We are facing uncertain times and as such required to follow guidelines given by the government of Pakistan. All units have been informed to share details of training with the federation,” he said.

Azhar Shah admitted that the federation had been facing financial crunch. “Despite financial crises, we would try our best to participate in the event.”