Huzaifa ready to play big role for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Young sensation Huzaifa Abdul Rehman is determined to step into the slot of next superstar of the tennis in Pakistan by taking over reins of the game during the next decade.

“I’ve been training really hard since the time I began tennis at the age of four. Since then I never became complacent. Whether I’m in Pakistan or abroad; whether it is off-season or I’m there to play in some tournament I never give up my training,” Huzaifa told APP on phone from United States (US) where he is undergoing training at Florida’s Next Generation Tennis Academy.

Like other sports, the tennis season was suspended in March across the world due to the coronavirus spread.

But there was no break for the 18-year-old Huzaifa, who preferred to stay in Florida where several other talented youngsters like him are undergoing rigorous training while adhering to the safety measures. He said, “I’ve been here even before the eruption of this pandemic. Instead of rushing back to my country I preferred to stay here. I know as a pro you need to keep going and doing hard work even during such unfavourable times,” he reckoned.

Pakistan has produced some really good players in tennis with two of them — Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan dominating the country’s tennis scene during the last 15 years. But with both the icons reaching at twilight of their careers, Huzaifa seemed determined to assume the charge. “I grew up watching them. I respect them a lot. They’re great players. But one day every great player has to call it a day. “I’d heard Aqeel stating in a TV programme some time back that he and Aisam won’t be able to feature in Davis Cup after two years or so. I also believe that it is the turn of some youngsters now. “I along with other young guns will be there to occupy their slots,” he added.