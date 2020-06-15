Capital admin de-seals PSB, other offices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration Sunday de-sealed Pakistan Sports Complex, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and different federations’ offices after carrying out thorough disinfection process, allowing the staffers to restart daily business under the prescribed SOPs from today (Monday).

Some four to six staffers of the PSB’s hostel were tested positive for Covid-19 during launching of the Ehsas Programme two weeks back, forcing the administration to seal the venue.

“The entire area, all offices within the premises of the complex have been de-sealed. The PSB office along with other federations’ offices will reopen from today. However, we have yet to decide on the restart of public dealing activities. The matter would be discussed once we get to business, starting from Monday,” Azam Dar, Deputy Director General PSB, when contacted, said. Besides, the PSB offices, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), kabaddi, rowing federations and Alphine Club of Pakistan offices are also situated within the complex.

Davis Cup captain and leading former international Mushaf Zia Academy also falls within the complex.

“All the federations are free to issue their own SOPs for daily working and public dealing. There is a need to make necessary changes according to the changing situation and that is what we expect from all the federations whenever they decide to start their business and even their sports activities,” Dar said.

The lockdown over the last three months has crippled the sports activities to a level where professional athletes would be needing a heavy workout in near future to retain their best form for forthcoming international events. The PSF has already postponed their plans to restart activities at the Pakistan Sports Complex premises following sealing of the site. Now when the complex has been reopened, chances are there that we may see start of action at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex in near future.

“The life and wellbeing of the players and support staff are of immense importance to us and every decision will be guided by this fact,” a PSF official, when contacted, said.

He added that some plans were being chalked out to restart squash activities but now things would have to be readjusted yet again.

“At the opening of the complex we would start considering as what should be our next move. No doubt these are testing times for every sport and squash is no exception. What we want is to guarantee safety and wellbeing of the players before making next move. At the moment we are unsure as to when practice and training of the players will start,” the official said. Pakistan was planning to host series of international as well as domestic events this summer. Due to Covid-19 no one is sure as when the local calendar activities would start. Azam Dar, meanwhile, said that all the employees who contracted virus were in quarantine and experiencing improvement.