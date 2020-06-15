Armenia detains dozens at opposition protest

YEREVAN: Armenian police on Sunday detained dozens of opposition supporters protesting in Yerevan after the security service searched the home and office of an opposition leader over alleged economic crimes.

“More than 90 people were briefly detained” at the protest, Armenian police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told AFP. Mass gatherings are currently banned in Armenia due to a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest came as Armenia’s national security service (NSS) said it had searched the house of oligarch and opposition politician Gagik Tsarukyan and offices of his Prosperous Armenia party as part of an investigation into “financial crimes”.

Prosperous Armenia is the largest party in opposition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the ex-Soviet Caucasus country.