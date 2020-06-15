PCB to appoint ad hoc bodies for regional, city associtions

KARACHI: The PCB is likely to appoint ad hoc committees for six regional and ninety city associations in June or July, 'The News' has learnt.

The activities of these associations were suspended on Aug 19, 2019, when PCB dissolved all city and district associations across the country. The coronavirus pandemic further delayed the appointment of ad hoc committees for these associations.

The presidents and secretaries would be included in the ad hoc committees.

Sources also said that the main task for these ad hoc committees would be conducting scrutiny of clubs in their respective jurisdictions.

Sources said that electoral process for these bodies would be held after the scrutiny which has been due since last year.