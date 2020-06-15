close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

PCB to appoint ad hoc bodies for regional, city associtions

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

KARACHI: The PCB is likely to appoint ad hoc committees for six regional and ninety city associations in June or July, 'The News' has learnt.

The activities of these associations were suspended on Aug 19, 2019, when PCB dissolved all city and district associations across the country. The coronavirus pandemic further delayed the appointment of ad hoc committees for these associations.

The presidents and secretaries would be included in the ad hoc committees.

Sources also said that the main task for these ad hoc committees would be conducting scrutiny of clubs in their respective jurisdictions.

Sources said that electoral process for these bodies would be held after the scrutiny which has been due since last year.

Latest News

More From Sports