Pakistan to feature in UCI 2020 World Cycling

KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in the UCI 2020 World Cycling Championships pencilled in for September 20-27 in Aigle Martigny, Switzerland, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) announced on Sunday.

The PCF president Syed Azhar Ali Shah in a letter has asked all the affiliated units of the federation to arrange necessary training camps for their leading cyclists for qualifying for trials which will be held in the last week of July.

Shah said that Pakistan will feature in the global event in individual time trial. “We are facing financial problems but will try to arrange the trip,” he said.

“Being an affiliated unit of the UCI our participation is mandatory,” Shah was quick to add. “All units have been asked to observe all safety measures regarding COVID-19 pandemic during training,” he said.

He requested the government to include the construction of cycling velodromes in all provinces and federal capital in the development plans. “Only those cyclists will be allowed for trials who have 45km per hour speed and have their valid cycling licences,” Shah said.

He was confident that national pedallists would put in their best in the global event. “I am very much hopeful that our cyclists will deliver in the challenging event,” he said.

This will be the 12th edition of the competition in Switzerland since the creation of the UCI Road World in 1921, and the first to be hosted in Vaud and Valais. The main difficulty on the road race circuit is expected to be the climb up the Petite Forclaz, where splits will no doubt emerge.