Depts, associations send physical fitness plan to athletes

KARACHI: The professional sportsmen and sportswomen of various disciplines have been directed by their departments or sports associations to stay at home and follow the physical training programme given by their coaches, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

They will get official, written directives in a couple of days.

Informed sources said that the decision to this effect was taken in the light of fast-growing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The sports fraternity hoped that after adopting SOPs it would be able to resume activities, but the fast-growing cases has compelled the federal government to seal 1300 sensitive areas.

An official of a department said that the head coaches of various departments have already directed the athletes to maintain their fitness at home so that when normal activities start they are able to adjust without taking time. "We have sent them a programme to maintain their physical fitness," he added.

He said that five to seven important exercise programmes have been sent.

After one week, the athletes are to send the videos of their exercises to their coaches.

The head coach said that players can always contact their coaches through whatsapp or social media for guidance.

He said that the majority of professional cricketers have been idle for a long time because of the abolition of departmental cricket, but they are following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s physical fitness programme.