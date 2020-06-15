Fixing the blunders

This refers to the article, 'A series of blunders' (June 13) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has criticized the government over successive failures specially on the economic front. The writer has rightly criticized the government's inability to meet even a single promise made in its manifesto. His criticism is based on facts but you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to comprehend the reasons of behind the current bleakness of Pakistan's economy.

The government inherited numerous failed economic policies and massive misappropriation of national treasury coupled with international funds and debts. There can not be two opinions that there is time for course correction and that’s what they are doing but people are also waiting to see some positive response from the opposition to jointly take the country out of crisis.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi