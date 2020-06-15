Low pensions

It was disappointing to see that there was no relief for pensioners in the federal budget announced on June 12, 2020. The plight of pensioners is not hidden from anyone. Especially of those pensioners who retired long ago when the scale of pay was not as high as it is today.

With advancing age, expensive medical procedures and medicines are required from time to time, which cannot be met/maintained in the existing pensions. Besides, inflation, rising prices of utilities and day to day commodities etc make matters even worse. I would therefore request the government to review its decision and raise pensions accordingly.

M Asif

Karachi