Children at work

Pakistan should have been marking the UN World Day Against Child Labour, like other countries around the world, on Friday. In the budget announced on that day, we would have rejoiced at seeing provisions to reduce child labour or at the very least regulate it by ensuring education alongside work and ensuring very young children were not forced into labour. Instead employment needs to be found for their parents, including their mothers. While Pakistan has signed UN conventions which protect children from being placed in hazardous work conditions and has ratified the instrument, implementation of course is virtually non existent. According to child rights monitoring groups, there are at least twelve million child workers in the country. These are children under 14 who should not be working at all under Pakistan’s laws, but of course they do.

Children are especially vulnerable to abuse. They are often employed because it is possible for employers to get away without paying them the wage an adult would demand and they have no ability to fight back for their rights. Over the past decade, we have had case after case of young maid servants being abused, tortured or even killed by their employers for small faults during their long hours of work which sometimes stretch to 14 hours a day or perhaps even more. A few weeks ago, eight-year-old Zohra Shah was murdered in Rawalpindi after she accidentally released expensive parrots kept by her owner. Her body showed previous signs of brutal abuse. There have been other cases before this. In the mining industry, considered a hazardous sector where no person under 18 should be employed under the law, the Central Mines Labour Federation said after a survey of mines in Balochistan that children were frequently abused, small boys subjected to sexual abuse and other kinds of exploitation was common. We know the same is true at brick kilns across the Punjab and agricultural estates in Sindh. There are numerous other examples.

The Pakistan government in past years, with ILO support, has established some projects to ensure education alongside work for children working on stitching footballs and in carpet weaving. This may have helped their condition. For numerous others, including those working in the glass bangle making industry in Sindh, there has been virtually no relief. We need to find a way to give every child in Pakistan his or her childhood. We also need to find a way to ensure education for all. Despite existing laws, this continues to be denied and the reasons are tied in not only to poverty but also to lack of will on the part of state and all of us as citizens.