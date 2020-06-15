Sugar action

In response to the plea by sugar mill owners, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah has raised some pertinent questions. The investigation report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission had blamed industry barons for misuse of public money and cartelization leading to massive price hike of sugar in Pakistan. Though the court has issued a stay order for 10 days, the sugar industry representatives in the meantime gave an assurance to the court to sell the commodity at Rs70 a kilogram in open market. The entire sugar industry appears to be up in arms against the inquiry commission. The main point of contention is the objection about the constitutional mandate and limitations of a Federal Commission of Inquiry under the 2017 Act passed by the federal government. The sugar industry claims that the commission trespassed into matters that are the exclusive domain of the executive and legislative powers of provinces.

It was evident from the beginning that the 324-page report of the commission left much to be desired. Perhaps the most important point raised by the IHC is about the commission findings regarding the price hike which the commission had tackled in a roundabout manner. More than highlighting the role of ministers, officials and government representatives, the commission asked the FBR, FIA and NAB to take action solely against the mill owners. It is surprising that the government has been exclusively implicating the mill owners while advertently or inadvertently eschewing a discussion about the role of the government itself. The court has rightly stressed that sugar being a basic need of common people must be sold at a reasonable price and the government should take steps in this regard. The court expressed its amazement at how the commission failed to make any recommendations regarding the convenience of the common people. Ideally, this should have been the primary concern of the commission. Just because the government failed to take appropriate steps in the right direction – rather it took all the wrong steps possible – within two years the price of sugar jumped from around Rs50 a kg to nearly Rs85.

Now the ball is in the government’s court which has been dilly-dallying on action against its own members, and focusing more on sugar mill owners. While the court has barred the government from taking any actions against the mill owners during the stay, there is nothing that can stop the prime minister from taking to task its own ministers and allies who have been involved in this scam. All those playing a crucial role in providing subsidies must be taken to task. Especially the finance division has a lot to answer for in this matter. Nearly Rs30 billion that was given to sugar mills in terms of export subsidy created a big hole in the public exchequer. Somebody must be held accountable for all this.