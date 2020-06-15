Ex-MQM leader asks founder’s aide to give property to Shumaila

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) former finance secretary Tariq Mir has initiated eviction legal proceedings against a close aide of MQM founder to get the 221-A Whitchurch Lane property in Edgware, London vacated. Mir wants to give the property to murdered MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq’s widow and her two sons to live there.

According to documents obtained by this reporter, Mir is also seeking to receive £25,000 in arrears in his capacity as the landlord of 221 Whitchurch Lane property, in which he shares ownership with Muhammad Anwar.

Through legal action, Mir has asked the current tenant to vacate 221-A White Church Lane, Edgware, HA8 6QT and clear the arrears of £25,000 or else evict the property after a court judgment.

Papers seen by this reporter show that Mir has approached Barnet County Court to issue a removal judgment after a trial. The date will be set soon for the trial whereby the case will be decided after both parties are heard.