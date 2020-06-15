64,000 Pak expats taken home from 50 countries

ISLAMABAD: The government has so far repatriated more than 64,000 stranded Pakistanis from 50 countries, with thousands still stuck up at the foreign shores and looking for their return amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

As of June 11, at least 64,855 Pakistanis were brought to the country via air and land routes, according to a document shared by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD).

Out of the total, 60,526 nationals were brought back to the country under special flight operations, whereas repatriation of 4,329 Pakistanis was done via land routes of India, Afghanistan and Iran.

Some 25,514 Pakistanis were evacuated from the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia from where 8,740 were brought back to the country.

Similarly, 4,406 Pakistanis were repatriated from Qatar; 4,301 from the UK; 2,987 from Afghanistan (via land route) and 91 by air; 2,956 from Oman; 1,159 from Malaysia; 1,349 from the US; 924 from Iran (via land route) and 418 from India (via land route).