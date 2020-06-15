Journalists renew demand for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Workers of Jang Group have continued their protest against the arrest of Editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, whose illegal detention entered its 93rd day on Sunday.

In Peshawar, carrying banners and placards calling for his release on Saturday, protesters vowed to expand their movement if their genuine demands were not met. Chanting slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old property case, they demanded his immediate and withdrawal of cases against him. The workers have appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation and provide them justice. Terming his arrest an attack on press freedom, the protesters maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not be able to dampen their spirits and prevent them from speaking the truth by adopting such tactics. Senior journalists Arshad Aziz Malik, Sabz Ali Shah, Shakeel Farman Ali and Shah Zaman also demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. They said the journalist would perform their duty by telling the truth and exposing the corrupt practices.

Our correspondent adds: In Lahore, carrying banners and placards, protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman forthwith and withdraw the cases against him. They also chanted slogans against the nexus of the NAB and the PTI government.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in a 34-year-old property case that has nothing to do with the government, said Awais Qarni. Shaheen Qureshi, editor Jang Group, said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an attack on independent media. He asked opposition parties to raise their voice and said silence is a crime. Free media and democracy go hand-in-hand. The government is trying to weaken democracy by curbing media. He demanded that the government pay dues of media so that media workers could be paid their salaries.

He said the circle of protest would be widened next week. The government should face truth and refrain from adopting a fascist attitude, said Qureshi.