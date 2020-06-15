Legendary film star Sabiha Khanum dies

By News Desk

NEW YORK: Legendary Pakistani film star Sabiha Khanum passed away in Leesburg, United States, leaving behind a lasting cinematic legacy. She was 85.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13th, 2020 (Saturday),” her granddaughter, Sarish Khan, said in a Facebook post.

Khanum, who ruled the silver screen in the 1950s and 1960s, was suffering from renal disease, according to relatives. She starred in a number of movies, but directors mostly cast her opposite her husband, the late Santosh Kumar (Syed Musa Raza). Sabiha and Santosh were branded as the “perfect couple”. Having been in the public eye for four decades, she finally retired, and migrated to the United States where she lived with her eldest daughter. Her son and the youngest daughter are also settled here.