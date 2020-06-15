China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases as Beijing cluster grows

BEIJING: China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as concerns grew about a resurgence of the disease.

The domestic outbreak in China had been brought largely under control through strict lockdowns that were imposed early this year—but a new cluster has been linked to a wholesale food market in south Beijing.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said 36 of the new cases were local transmissions in the capital, and Beijing health officials said later that all three dozen were linked to the Xinfadi market.

The other two domestic infections reported on Sunday were in northeastern Liaoning province and were close contacts of the Beijing cases.

The new cluster has prompted fresh lockdowns with people ordered to stay home in 11 residential estates near the market which supplies most of the city’s fresh produce.

City official Xu Hejian told reporters on Sunday that Beijing had entered an “extraordinary period”.

Officials have said that everyone who works at the market and lives in surrounding neighbourhoods has to undergo testing, as well as those who have visited the market.

Companies and neighbourhood communities across the city had begun messaging staff and residents to ask about their recent movements.

Covid-19 first emerged late last year in a market in the central city of Wuhan that sold wild animals for meat. The latest outbreak in Beijing has turned the spotlight on the hygiene of the city’s food supply chain. State-run media reported that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon, and that major supermarkets had removed the fish from their stocks.

Beijing authorities ordered a city-wide food safety inspection focusing on fresh and frozen meat, poultry and fish in supermarkets, warehouses and catering services.

City authorities have closed nine schools and kindergartens near Xinfadi, while sporting events, group dining and cross-provincial tour groups have also been stopped.

The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they returned home. The 19 other infections reported on Sunday were all imported cases, including 17 travellers on a China Southern flight from Bangladesh.

Owing to the high number of cases, the aviation regulator said the Dhaka-Guangzhou route would be suspended for four weeks.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China has imposed dramatic limits on flights in and out of the country and had warned routes would be halted if needed.