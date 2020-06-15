Salary woes

Those who work hard and make the best use of their abilities to mobilise the machinery of government need some compensation during their old age. Unfortunately, Kaptaan has failed to understand this simple formula and has refused to increase pensions. Simultaneously, those who have risked their lives and attended office during this unprecedented pandemic and lockdown have also been denied a meager increase in their salaries.

This is the fate of ordinary government employees. During the current budget, their fate has been sealed and the last nail in their coffin has been hammered by the PTI by denying them any annual increase in their pay. The PM is humbly requested to increase at least 25 percent salary of all government employees who are burning the candle of their lives from both ends. Large families are fed.by these government servants and they are inter alia functioning as the backbone of the middle-class. It is hoped that the PTI will undo its error and ensure an increase in pay of government servants.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad