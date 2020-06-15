Work rules

Pakistan has continued to suffer the curse of child labour, especially domestic child labour, for the past 70 years. The numerous conflicting and convoluted laws are an important factor that encourage this practice. I propose here a brief and single point demand from the government of Pakistan for elimination of all forms of child labour, with special emphasis on Child Domestic Labour.

The proposal requires Article 11(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan to be amended to read: “No child below the age of sixteen years shall be engaged in any form of child labour, in any capacity, in a house hold, factory, mine, kiln, shop, establishment or any other type of employment. Children from 16 to 18 years may work only in Non-Hazardous Occupations, with well defined code of working conditions, hours and wages defined in a written contract.”

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi