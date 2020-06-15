Trump vs the ICC

As if US President Trump’s plate was not already full, he is adding more to his credit, or rather discredit. He has signed an executive order sanctioning members of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This move is highly provocative and is being condemned by international organizations working for human rights and freedom of expression and movement. The court staff is involved in the probe but now President Trump has targeted not only the investigators but also their families by blocking their access to assets held in US financial institutions. They will also not be allowed to visit America. Not only President Trump but his top members of administration have also been using fairly strong language against the ICC. The argument made by the Trump administration is that the ICC officials are seeking to prosecute defenders of freedoms, and that’s why the US cannot allow the ICC to come to the US “to shop, travel, and otherwise enjoy American freedoms.”

This is an attempt to pressure lawyers into dropping the investigation of US military and intelligence personnel. The probe is likely to investigate the treatment of detainees in Afghanistan and Europe from 2003 to 2004. A parallel aspect is also related to another equally important probe likely to open an investigation into Israel’s policies toward the Palestinian territories. It is noteworthy that Palestine has requested the ICC officially to investigate war crimes by Israelis during the 2014 Gaza war. The probe may also deal with the question of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The Afghan and Palestinian probes appear to have enraged Pompeo and Trump alike. According to the Trump administration, the ICC poses a threat to Israel. This sanction on the ICC was not entirely unexpected as Pompeo had already promised to “exact consequences” on the ICC if it didn’t lay off Israel. These steps by the Trump administration are going to have a more pernicious effect on international justice and human rights.

It can hardly be questioned that Israeli soldiers in Palestine and US forces in Afghanistan have at different times harmed and mistreated the local people who are seeking justice from the ICC. Preventing this access to justice is likely to launch a judicial world conflict as the ICC is a permanent intergovernmental body located in The Hague, the Netherlands. Since its establishment in 2002, 123 countries have ratified the ICC, but the US is not one of them, though it did sign onto it. This American unilateralism not to allow prosecution of Israeli and US soldiers, while they violate their legal obligations, is deplorable. All such attempts to obstruct the prosecutor’s independence anywhere in the world, both nationally and internationally, must be resisted.