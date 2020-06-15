Revamping Railways

Pakistan Railways needs our attention for at least two recent developments. First was the expression of dismay over the performance of Pakistan Railways by the Supreme Court of Pakistan; and second is the allocation of Rs40 billion to it by the government in the just-announced budget. The apex court has directed the railways authorities to submit a report within a month, informing the court about reforms and retrenchment of its employees. A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petition by the employees of railways for their regularization. The court has also ordered that immediate reforms be introduced in the organization even if it requires retrenchment of thousands of employees who are found to be deadwood.

There can hardly be two opinions about the need for a near-complete overhaul of Pakistan Railways. It has thousands of temporary employees, and successive governments kept hiring employees in contravention of established rules and thus have burdened the organization with excessive staff that in most cases is good for nothing. There is a recurring issue of tragic accidents that result in loss of lives and damaged or destroyed locomotives (engines) and bogies (carriages). As a result of repeated accidents, the Railways has had to pay huge compensation amounts and spend a lot of resources on repair and rehabilitation of tracks and trains. There are non-operational engines and bogies that need to be either discarded or dismantled as the bill of their repairs goes into billions. To top it all, there is rampant corruption and no independent inquiry report into accidents and corruption has been made public. To reverse the trend, the government has allocated Rs40 billion to Pakistan Railways and Rs24 billion for an upgrade of the existing ML-I (Mainline one).

The government also plans to establish a dry port near Havelian under the CPEC project. In addition, 17 new uplift projects are stipulated during 2020-21. Though the budget allocates that much for the Railways, the disappointing aspect is that apart from new schemes, no reform plan has been prepared as yet. When the new minister for railways took charge nearly two years back, there was a flurry of activity about starting new trains from various cities. Many of these new trains were launched with old bogies and engines. Then there were accidents nearly every other month but no concrete steps have been taken to revamp the railways. Now since the Supreme Court has ordered a report within a month, one can hope that something positive comes out of it. Otherwise just allocation announcements are not going to help much.