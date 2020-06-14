Up to 85pc of lawmakers may attend PA budget session digitally

Since the treasury and opposition benches of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh (PA) have failed to develop consensus on the proposal to hold a completely digital session to present the new budget, a hybrid system is likely to be adopted for the meeting.

According to the hybrid system, 15 to 20 per cent of the legislators will physically attend the session in the assembly hall, while rest of the lawmakers (80 to 85 per cent) will be provided the opportunity to attend the session digitally. Those attending the session via video conferencing will also be given the opportunity to express their opinions on the new provincial budget and participate in the voting to approve or disapprove the budgetary proposals. The digital facility will be especially useful for the lawmakers who have been in self-isolation at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Up to 23 legislators have been found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

A meeting was held on Saturday to consider the option of holding a digital budget session of the House, but it remained inconclusive. The conference was chaired by PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and attended by representatives of different parliamentary parties, except the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. Media talk Talking to the media after the meeting, Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the PA was going to become the first legislature in the country to make use of information technology to hold a session. He said the provincial government had proposed to hold a digital session of the assembly because the coronavirus tests of several legislators had turned out to be positive in the previous session of the House.

The minister said that it was proposed that up to 25 per cent of the lawmakers would physically attend the PA session commencing next week. He said the Information Technology Department of the NED University of Engineering & Technology was helping with the holding of the digital session. He also said that in view of the extraordinary situation, a proposal was made to hold a digital session of the House. He added that the government was in favour of holding such a session. Replying to a question, the minister said Sindh had become the first province to take the initiative of adopting precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, and further prevention of the epidemic now rested with the federal government. It is worth mentioning here that the new session of the provincial legislature is set to begin on Monday (tomorrow), while no date has been finalised to present the budget of the provincial government for the financial year 2020-21.