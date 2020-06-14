Railways conducts 50-km trolley inspection

The Pakistan Railways’ Karachi division has conducted a 50-kilometre long trolley inspection on the up and down track from Hyderabad to Palijani. The inspection team departed from Hyderabad on Saturday morning under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak. According to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, stations and level crossings on the track were visited by the inspection team, besides checking necessary record and preparedness of station and staff in case of emergency situations.