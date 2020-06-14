Sindh excise dept collects Rs430m in 16 working days

The Sindh excise department had collected around Rs430 million in three working weeks, said Sindh Excise Director General Shoaib Siddiqui on Friday and added that all offices of the department are open as per the health advisory of the provincial government. On May 16, 2020, the Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department had introduced an online queue management systemto facilitate taxpayers in viewof the coronavirus situation.

The system is said to have been received well by taxpayers. The online queuemanagement system was introduced onMay 16, and so far the taxpayers have shown their full confidence in the system and have deposited a total of Rs430 million in 16 working days. In introducing this system, the health advisory of the Government of Sindh is being strictly followed and all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the coronavirus. All tax recovery was made in terms of the Motor Vehicle Tax. Siddiqui, the director general of excise and taxation and narcotics control, expressed his gratitude to the taxpayers for their confidence in the online queue management system. He said that all the offices of the department were open for tax collection under SOPs and the government had also given a 25 per cent tax exemption to the taxpayers due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The taxpayers should take advantage of the relief and deposit their taxes immediately, he said. Meanwhile, Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the department had introduced an online queue management system in view of the government’s health advisory to facilitate the taxpayers. Tax defaulters should deposit their taxes and dues before June 30, as all the offices of the department were open as per routine with one-third of the staff working, he said. He said in a statement that in the current financial year tillMay, Rs4,602.548million from Karachi, Rs372.033 million from Hyderabad, Rs231.850 million from Sukkur, Rs80.380 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs83.467 million from Larkana and Rs46.629 million from Mirpurkhas had been received in terms of the Motor Vehicle Tax. Chawla further said that in terms of the professional tax, Rs419.515 million were received from Karachi, Rs25.020million fromHyderabad, Rs25.723 million from Sukkur, Rs11.511 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs23.960 million from Larkana and Rs7.041 million from Mirpurkhas