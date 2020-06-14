Abducted minor boy recovered, kidnapper held

Police on Saturday arrested an alleged kidnapper and recovered a minor boy safely from his custody. According to police, fouryear- old Abdul Hannan was kidnapped on Friday when he was playing outside his house in Korangi’s 100 Quarters. The victim’s brother, Abdur Rehman, lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Zaman Town police station. The SSP Korangi constituted a special police team led by the SHO of Zaman Town and the boy was safely recovered within 24 hours of the kidnapping. The police also arrested the kidnapper, Javed Tufail. The suspect admitted his crime, saying he wanted to get married to the abducted child’s mother, a widow.