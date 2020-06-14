‘Provinces, especially Sindh, not treated well in federal budget’

The ability of the Sindh government to carry out development works in the province has been weakened as it has received Rs324 billion less than its due share in the federal divisible pool under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award in the current financial year 2019-20. Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this while jointly addressing a press conference on Saturday at the Sindh Assembly’s auditorium. Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said the Sindh government had to rely upon the Centre for up to its 80 per cent of fiscal resources and any shortfall in this account had a direct bearing on the ability of the province to carry out development works.

He said the decision of the federal government to assume again the control of three major government- run hospitals in Karachi — Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, and National Institute of Child Health — would harm the resolve of the provincial government to fight against the prevailing COVID-19 epidemic. He said people from all over the country came to Karachi to get free of charge treatment at the three hospitals. He recalled that earlier the federal government had decided that the Sindh government would continue to manage the three hospitals but now it had reversed its decision. The law adviser said the federal government had not made any progress on its promises to build a hospital in Tharparkar and a public sector university in Hyderabad.

The government-run hospitals in Sindh, including the Civil Hospital and Lyari General Hospital in Karachi, were being upgraded by the provincial government to effectively deal with the rising cases of COVID-19, Barrister Wahab said.He said that a hospital of infectious diseases was being built near the Nipa intersection in Karachi with a facility of 48 ventilators and 200 beds for treating the patients infected with the novel coronavirus. He said the Sindh Healthcare Commission would look into the complaints of the public regarding instances of overcharging by privately- run hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The information minister said that the new federal budget had not fairly treated the provinces, especially Sindh. He alleged that injustice had been meted out to Sindh in the new federal budget as its share in the federal resources was kept minimal. Nasir said the federal government had blamed the coronavirus epidemic for the prevailing unsatisfactory fiscal situation but in fact the COVID-19 was merely being used as a pretext as it was the inefficient conduct of the federal institutions that resulted in the federal government’s failure to meet its tax collection targets. The information minister was of the view that everybody in the country had rejected the federal government's budget. He said serious threats facing the country were not given any importance in the new budget of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government. He added that the PTI government had presented a traditional budget. Nasir said that he had been surprised by the fact that even in such an era of high inflation, the PTI government did not increase the salaries or pensions of the government employees in the new budget. He said the budget presented by the federal government was very disappointing and added that it was also possible that a mini-, supplementary or smart budget would be announced by the federal government afterwards.