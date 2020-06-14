Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

PARIS: Fifty years ago thismonth,modern football was born at theWorld Cup inMexico, kicking and yelling, and live in vibrant colour for a global audience. This weekend marks the anniversary of the quarter-finals of that tournament as a star-studded cast played a thrilling series of knock-out games which built to a dazzling final, when the firstWorld Cup broadcast in colour endedwith an unparallelled display by a technicolour team. Mexico in 1970was not the firstWorld Cup broadcast live.

Four years earlier 400 million watched England beat West Germany in the final.But that tournamentwas shown in black and white. Battered Brazil, the reigning champions, limped out playing, as far as viewers could tell, in two shades of grey. InMexico, their yellow, blue and green glowed in the sunshine. Most viewers still watched in black and white. But the games were shot in colour and when the many iconic moments are replayed, that is howthey are seen. And that is how the competition is remembered, even by its greatest star. "I watch it because there are a lot of videos available and TV programmes," Pele told FIFA´swebsite. "If I´mnot careful, I always start crying."

The tournament gave Pele his thirdwinner´smedal but the images also cemented his reputation as the world´s greatest player, partly because of three spectacular nearmisses: a shot fromhis own half against Czechoslovakia, a header saved by England´s Gordon Banks and the dummy that almost turned a Tostao pass into a goal against Uruguay. "Iwas atmy peak," Pele said. "We had a fantastic side and everyone expected us to win, which gaveme the shakes." His strike partner Tostao wrote in his column in Brazilian newspaper Folha this week that Pele "wanted to end his international careerwith a great triumph, both individually and collectively, so no onewould have any doubts that hewas the best of all time." The quarter-finals all kicked off at noon on June 14.

Gigi Riva scored twice and Gianni Rivera once as Italy beat hostsMexico 4-1. Rivellino, Tostao and Jairzinho, but not Pele, scored as Brazil beat Peru 4-2. "There were four 10 shirts in that team," Teofilo Cubillas, one of Peru´s scorers, told the Brazil football federation web site. "If you scored four goals, they would go there and score eight. Reigning champions England, with many of the stars of 1966 but not an ailing Banks and not, by the end,BobbyCharlton, substituted with his team two goals up to protect him from the heat, lost 3-2 in extra time to West Germany. Franz Beckenbauer andGerdMuellerwere among theGerman scorers. In the semi-finals, in Guadalajara, Brazil gave Uruguay a one-goal start but won 3-1. Again Pele didn´t score, but Clodoaldo, Jairzinho and Rivellino did. In Mexico City, the other semi-final was heading for a 1-0 Italianwin until Karl-Heinz Schnellinger scored a 90th-minute equaliser forWest Germany. Extra time was 30minutes ofmayhem. Mueller gave West Germany the lead. Tarcisio Burgnich levelled and Riva put Italy ahead. Mueller replied, but a minute later Rivera gave Italy victory. The abiding image is of Beckenbauer playingmuch of the game extravagantly strapped after dislocating a shoulder whenWest Germany had already used both substitutes.

The best was yet to come. Italywere a good team,with the extravagantly gifted Sandro Mazzola. The defence was built on the great Inter Milan side, pioneers of ´catenaccio´, with Giacinto Facchetti at its heart. Brazil tore themapart. At an altitude of 2,200 metres (7,200 feet) in dazzling sunshine in the Azteca, Brazil produced a display of attacking football that touched Olympian heights. Mario Zagallo, Brazil´s coach, later said he thought the 1-0 victory over England "was the best game of the tournament...a high-class game of chess." Yet Brazil´s attacking display in the first colourWorld Cup final set a benchmark against which every one of the tens of thousands ofmatches broadcast since ismeasured. Pele gave Brazil the lead with his fourth goal of the competition. "I told myself before the game, he´s made of skin and bones just like everyone else -- but I was wrong," Burgnich said later.

Roberto Boninsegna levelled, but in the second half Gerson and Jairzinho put thematch beyond reach. It was as if Brazil were inventing football. They finished with a flourish, scoring one of the great team goals with four minutes left as full-back Carlos Alberto finished a mesmerising eight-manmove by lashing home Pele´s deft pass. "I realise how beautiful and how important that goal was, because everybody is still talking about it," Carlos Alberto told the BBC years later. "Nobody talks about Pele´s goal, the first goal, the second goal. It is always about the fourth goal. I think it was the best goal ever scored in aWorld Cup." Itwas a fitting exclamationmark at the end ofwhatmight have been the bestWorld Cup.