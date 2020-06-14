Shah says IPCminister shouldmeet POA officials, other stakeholders

KARACHI: Rejecting the existing sports system, senior vice-president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Syed Aqil Shah on Saturday said that the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza should sit with them to discuss what should be done. “What is the utility of the IPC Ministry. Its work is only to coordinate with the federating units. How could it run sports at the central level?” Shah said while talking to ‘The News’ in an interview. “Sports administration is the job of technocrats and you see sports have been destroyed. The IPC minister should sit with us and we will tell her what should be done for making a viable sports system which could cater to the pressing needs of the modern sports,” he said. “I have been in sports for several decades and I know the issues very deeply and also know how to resolve them,” said Shah, a former senator. “I have been saying for the last few years, including on the floor of the Senate, that our sports system needs modification. There should be a central authority, a committee which should have representation fromthe federal government and the POA and other important stakeholders.We can discuss these things if we sit together and can reach a conclusions,” said Shah, also president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association. “But who should we speak to? Look there is no representation of the POA in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee; this is how we deal our sports,” he said. “After devolution there is no way that IPC could become central sports governing body,” he said. Shah also blasted PSB for its inefficiency. “What PSB is doing is totally useless. Skilled hands are needed to run the Board. If you give me the Board I can run it effectively even with 25 percent of the staff it currently has,” he claimed. Commenting on amounts allocated for sports in the federal budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, Shah said, “It's nothing. A major part of the budget is spent on the PSB's administrative

affairs. Nothing is left for looking after elite athletes. He said that the chef de mission for the 13th South Asian Games was from the IPC and he did not even submit his report through which we could know how many athletes were tested for banned substances during the Games. “They are totally unaware what should be done. It’s huge negligence,” said Shah, a former KP Sports Minister.