Sibtain wants involvement of POA, federations in sports policy review

KARACHI: The chairman of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) SMSibtain has appreciated the decision of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to appoint a committee to undertake review of the Sports Policy 2005. While talking to 'TheNews' here the other day, Sibtain expressed hope that “proposed review would align the policy with the constitutional role of theFederalGovernment as signatory to IOC Charter and our bilateral cultural agreements.”

He said that in order to make the review worthwhile, representation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and National Federations of Olympic sports is imminent.He said in case development and promotion of sports is intended to be included in the scope of the Policy, representation of provincial sports boards too is essential at the committee. “Both POA and provincial sports boards aremajor stakeholders and their involvement in the review process will enable the SportsBoard to frame a comprehensive Policy enlisting the support and defining the role of all stakeholders,” Sibtain said. When told that draft recommendations of the committee will be shared with stakeholders and their input will be sought, Sibtain quipped: “Won’t it be better if the stakeholders are included in the review process to share the responsibility?” OnMonday, in the 88thExecutive Committee meeting of the PSB in Islamabad, a fivemember committee was constituted to review the Sports Policy 2005. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary IPC and will include president of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), a senior sports personality, PSBlegal advisor and representative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The committeewill submit its draft with the IPC within onemonth. The review will be conducted in line with the 18th amendment in which sports was devolved.While devolving sports in 2010-2011 through 18th amendment the PSB was not devolved but it’s powers were reduced. Previously, the Board could undertake any developmental project in the provinces but it could not do so now. It can only undertake any project in any province on the special directives of the President of Pakistan or the Prime Minister. As there is a need to have a central sports authority in order to fulfil international sports commitments and sports conventions, it is expected that such a draftwill be prepared which could put the PSB in a better position to function effectively in its own domain. As the IPC Ministry is not happy with the POA it has not given representation to the NOC both in the PSB ExCo and now in the review committee. But Sibtain says it's time to actwith consensus. “POAis part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the state will have to recognise this fact if it is to fulfil its international sports commitments and obligations. This is not the time for confrontation but consensus,” said Sibtain, also a former federal secretary.